Meyer Handelman Co. Makes New Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,900,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 584.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 0.5 %

MELI traded down $7.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,542.46. 132,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,112. The company has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,661.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,506.76. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,825.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,815.00.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

