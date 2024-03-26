Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases Shares of 12,703 Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto
In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
VLTO stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.64. The stock had a trading volume of 639,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $90.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.64.
Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%.
Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.
