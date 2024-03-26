Meyer Handelman Co. Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $158.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.50 and its 200-day moving average is $131.51.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

FI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,279 shares of company stock worth $13,607,197. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

