Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 104.54 ($1.32), with a volume of 237008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.50 ($1.28).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Michelmersh Brick’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.

Get Michelmersh Brick alerts:

Michelmersh Brick Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £97.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1,045.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 98.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 90.49.

Michelmersh Brick Company Profile

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks and brick prefabricated products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; various bricks under the Floren.be brand; and clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Michelmersh Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelmersh Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.