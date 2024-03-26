Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.69.

Micron Technology Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $117.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Micron Technology has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $121.41. The company has a market cap of $129.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,036,891 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $737,015,000 after acquiring an additional 80,345 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 492.3% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 21,979 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $599,203,000 after buying an additional 927,302 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 47,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

