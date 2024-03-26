MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 0.3%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,909.50 and last traded at $1,862.00. Approximately 1,138,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,239,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,856.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSTR shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $870.20.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSTR

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $908.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $621.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.08 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total value of $3,262,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total value of $3,262,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total value of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,437.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,447 shares of company stock valued at $83,287,210 over the last 90 days. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.