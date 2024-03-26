MiL.k Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $151.66 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. MiL.k has a market cap of $151.66 million and approximately $19.17 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k token can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MiL.k has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000645 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
MiL.k Token Profile
MiL.k’s launch date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,835,470 tokens. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MiL.k Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.
