Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Down 3.2%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. 876,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,939,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $424.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 416,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1,063.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,075,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638,774 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 23.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 951,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 178,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 936,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

