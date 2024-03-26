MINISO Group Holding Limited Announces None Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of MINISO Group stock opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. MINISO Group has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MINISO Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

