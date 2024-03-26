Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) COO Peter Radovich Sells 4,303 Shares

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $111,017.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peter Radovich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 8th, Peter Radovich sold 1,408 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $39,466.24.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,716. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.32). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.33% and a negative return on equity of 66.24%. The company had revenue of $69.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 106,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MIRM has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.11.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

