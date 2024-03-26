Mizuho Begins Coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC)

Equities researchers at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VAC. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.71.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 2.0 %

VAC opened at $100.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.75. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.84. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $57,540,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,064,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,329,000 after purchasing an additional 377,766 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.7% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 687,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,339,000 after buying an additional 291,588 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,050.8% during the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 242,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after buying an additional 231,023 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.