Mizuho Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mizuho reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $139.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $132.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COP. Susquehanna cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.12.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $126.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $95.60 and a one year high of $127.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,625 shares of company stock valued at $9,651,553 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,672,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,211,901,000 after acquiring an additional 108,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,712,617 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,752,325,000 after buying an additional 4,726,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,486,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,495,927,000 after purchasing an additional 386,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,028,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,440,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,907 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

