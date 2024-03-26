Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) is Tributary Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. Moelis & Company accounts for about 2.1% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Moelis & Company worth $24,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 1,654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,994,000 after buying an additional 4,533,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 75.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,402,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $282,881,000 after purchasing an additional 870,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,494,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $16,924,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 8,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $464,056.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $464,056.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $55,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,185 shares of company stock worth $20,130,225. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of MC opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.75 and a beta of 1.35. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.19.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is -666.67%.

Moelis & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.