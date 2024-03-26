Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TAP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.67.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.8 %

TAP stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $50.98 and a one year high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day moving average of $61.83.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 13.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.0% in the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.