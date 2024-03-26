Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director Acquires $15,740.00 in Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) Director Patricia W. Warfield purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $15,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,740. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance
MPAA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64.
Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.36). Motorcar Parts of America had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $171.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Motorcar Parts of America
About Motorcar Parts of America
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.
