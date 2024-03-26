musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.80

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.80 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.90 ($0.09), with a volume of 133080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.15 ($0.09).

musicMagpie Stock Down 3.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.28. The stock has a market cap of £6.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.14 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.42.

About musicMagpie

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, wearables, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

