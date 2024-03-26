Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at KeyCorp

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Myers Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th.

Myers Industries Price Performance

Shares of MYE stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $191.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.60 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Institutional Trading of Myers Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Further Reading

