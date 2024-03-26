Myria (MYRIA) Price Hits $0.0105

Myria (MYRIA) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, Myria has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Myria token can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Myria has a total market capitalization of $16.98 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Myria alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Myria Token Profile

Myria launched on April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria. Myria’s official website is myria.com.

Myria Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 16,372,980,819 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.01160362 USD and is up 4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $5,271,241.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myria should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myria using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.