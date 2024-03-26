Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA) vs. SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Head-To-Head Analysis

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) and Nano Labs (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SunPower and Nano Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunPower -14.15% -40.95% -11.70% Nano Labs N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

SunPower has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Labs has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

47.4% of SunPower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Nano Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of SunPower shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SunPower and Nano Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunPower $1.69 billion 0.27 -$247.11 million ($1.37) -1.88 Nano Labs $141.17 million 0.34 $4.47 million N/A N/A

Nano Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SunPower.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SunPower and Nano Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunPower 9 10 1 0 1.60 Nano Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

SunPower currently has a consensus price target of $5.43, indicating a potential upside of 111.45%. Given SunPower’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SunPower is more favorable than Nano Labs.

Summary

Nano Labs beats SunPower on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production. The company also provides post-installation monitoring and maintenance services. It serves residential customers, including individual homeowners and new home builders. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, California. SunPower Corporation operates as a subsidiary of TotalEnergies SE.

About Nano Labs

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology. In addition, it engages in the research and development of software. Its customers include enterprises and individual buyers. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

