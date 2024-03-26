National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.495 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

National Fuel Gas has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 54 years. National Fuel Gas has a payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE NFG opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day moving average is $50.73.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 21.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

