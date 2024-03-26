National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,049 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 14,012 shares.The stock last traded at $491.50 and had previously closed at $490.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.65.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported ($3.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $207.87 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%.

Institutional Trading of National Western Life Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,551,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in National Western Life Group by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,057,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 523.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.