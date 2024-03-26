Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Natural Health Trends Price Performance

NASDAQ NHTC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 0.83. Natural Health Trends has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 1.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Health Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Natural Health Trends in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Natural Health Trends by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.