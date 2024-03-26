Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
NASDAQ NHTC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.00 and a beta of 0.83. Natural Health Trends has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.
Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 1.29%.
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
