Navcoin (NAV) Trading Down 0.6% This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $28,875.86 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

