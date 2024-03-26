Navcoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $27,444.63 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $27,444.63 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.62 or 0.00112603 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00039781 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00017429 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002850 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

