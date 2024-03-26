nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $538.5-544.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.43 million. nCino also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.13-0.14 EPS.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NCNO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,158. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.03, a PEG ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.44. nCino has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $35.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of nCino from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $206,098.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,918,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider April Rieger sold 1,460 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $44,763.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,731.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 5,948 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $206,098.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,514 shares in the company, valued at $7,918,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,845 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of nCino by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of nCino by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 47.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

