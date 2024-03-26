NEAR Protocol (NEAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $764.32 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $8.20 billion and approximately $764.32 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.78 or 0.00011066 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00080075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00027171 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00017421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00007724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,183,055,042 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,016,312 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,179,833,840 with 1,054,016,312 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.85461418 USD and is up 9.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 386 active market(s) with $738,021,763.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

