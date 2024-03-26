Nemus Bioscience (OTCMKTS:NMUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.75

Nemus Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:NMUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 6142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.
Nemus Bioscience Trading Up 11.7 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41.
About Nemus Bioscience
Nemus Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. The company's product candidates in preclinical stage include NB1111 for the treatment of glaucoma; NB1222 used for treating chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting; and NB3111 for the treatment of methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.
