Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,342 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.7% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after acquiring an additional 26,109 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $5,723,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $629.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,801,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.62 and a twelve month high of $634.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $573.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

