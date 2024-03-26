Neuronetics’ (STIM) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by William Blair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Neuronetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STIM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 110,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.73. Neuronetics has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $142.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 72.76% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The company had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 10,013 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $30,139.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,611.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 10,013 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $30,139.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,611.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Andrew Macan sold 22,377 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $70,711.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,292 shares of company stock valued at $519,307. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuronetics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 33.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 776,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 195,834 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 16.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,129,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 159,439 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,833,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 65,240 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 74,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 38,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Articles

