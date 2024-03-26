NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from NewLake Capital Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

NewLake Capital Partners Stock Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS:NLCP opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. NewLake Capital Partners has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $19.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of NewLake Capital Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

NewLake Capital Partners Company Profile

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

