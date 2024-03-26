Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) traded up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.22. 136,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,811,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nextdoor from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Nextdoor Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 67.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextdoor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Nextdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

Featured Stories

