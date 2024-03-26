NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $70.50

NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.50 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 71.20 ($0.90), with a volume of 1016090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.50 ($0.90).

NextEnergy Solar Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 83.18. The company has a market cap of £420.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,024.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39.

NextEnergy Solar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a GBX 2.09 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. NextEnergy Solar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,428.57%.

About NextEnergy Solar

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

