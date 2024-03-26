NFT (NFT) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NFT Token Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars.

