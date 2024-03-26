NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 134.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.11.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $93.77 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.76. The company has a market cap of $142.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

