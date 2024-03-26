NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Robert W. Baird

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Williams Trading reissued a sell rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.11.

NKE stock opened at $93.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NIKE by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in NIKE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $679,775,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

