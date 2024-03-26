Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.76. 38,413,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 89,044,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Nikola Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 122.20%. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nikola

In other Nikola news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $51,110.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,257.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter worth $93,633,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nikola by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,145,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,487,000 after buying an additional 20,439,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nikola by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,278,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,724,000 after buying an additional 19,389,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nikola by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,815,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after buying an additional 6,061,239 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nikola by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,626,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after buying an additional 4,690,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

