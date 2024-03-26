NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 1.8%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.82. 25,690,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 56,966,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Get NIO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO

NIO Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.94.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.