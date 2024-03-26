Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Nkarta from $9.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NKTX

Nkarta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81. The stock has a market cap of $518.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.73. Nkarta has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $16.24.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that Nkarta will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $49,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $49,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $84,751.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,031.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,392 shares of company stock worth $165,512 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nkarta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 61,778 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nkarta

(Get Free Report)

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.