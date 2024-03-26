Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NKTX. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Nkarta from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nkarta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.73. Nkarta has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Nkarta will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $84,751.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,031.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $84,751.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,031.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $49,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,392 shares of company stock worth $165,512 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after buying an additional 61,778 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nkarta by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Nkarta by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

