Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,408 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Northern Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,489,000 after purchasing an additional 44,516 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 70,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 604,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,976,000 after acquiring an additional 104,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.04.

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NTRS opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $90.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

