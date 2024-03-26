Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
TSE NPI opened at C$21.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.98. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$19.36 and a 12 month high of C$34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.92). Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of C$626.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$614.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.1811321 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
