Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

TSE NPI opened at C$21.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.98. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$19.36 and a 12 month high of C$34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.92). Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of C$626.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$614.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.1811321 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NPI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.21.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

