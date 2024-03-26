NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Up to $2.57

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.57, but opened at $2.70. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 237,318 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Stock Up 5.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $909.49 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59, a quick ratio of 32.57 and a current ratio of 32.57.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 225,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 121,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 127,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 9.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,557 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 15.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,960 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

