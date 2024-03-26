Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.2 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,317,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,013. The company has a market capitalization of $579.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $138.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

