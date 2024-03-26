Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Sells $24,640.00 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $24,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 1.6 %

NUS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,880. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $617.75 million, a PE ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $488.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

