Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.67.
Several research firms have recently commented on NUE. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company.
Read Our Latest Report on Nucor
Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 716.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NUE opened at $195.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.54. Nucor has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $198.61.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.
Nucor Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nucor
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.