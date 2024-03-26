Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Raises Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$71.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Nutrien has a 1 year low of C$64.89 and a 1 year high of C$101.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$75.00.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.47). The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.10 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 5.4124337 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$71.33.

In other Nutrien news, Senior Officer Noralee Bradley acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$71.48 per share, with a total value of C$35,740.00. In other news, Director Robert Kirkpatrick sold 7,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.14, for a total value of C$388,825.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,077.24. Also, Senior Officer Noralee Bradley purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$71.48 per share, with a total value of C$35,740.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,530 shares of company stock valued at $109,899. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

