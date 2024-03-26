Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. Announces — Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NCDL)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Down 1.1 %

NCDL stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $18.10.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

