Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:NCDL)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $18.10.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

