Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:NCDL)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $18.10.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
