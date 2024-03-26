Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Plans $0.10 — Dividend

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE:NCDL opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $18.10.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
