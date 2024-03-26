Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Plans $0.10 — Dividend

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:NCDL opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $18.10.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NCDL shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NCDL

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.