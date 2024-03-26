nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVT. Citigroup increased their price target on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,987.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,252 shares of company stock valued at $25,713,777. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.79. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

